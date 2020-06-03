The Carroll County Board of Supervisors taking precautionary actions to keep its voters safe during a Republican Runoff Election later this month.
When Carroll County voters go into the courthouse to vote for Republican candidates Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers in the Second Congressional District Primary on June 23 and again in the November election; they can expect to see newly installed plexiglass at the voting stations in each of the 14 precincts.
The supervisors chose to install the plexiglass to protect voters form COVID-19.
