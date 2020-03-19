Governor reeves making this announcement via Facebook saying this is not an easy decision and is the hardest one he's had to make.
He went on to say all teachers will be paid their normal salary during this times and all districts will receive their usual funding.
Gov. Reeves encouraging those throughout the state to not panic.
He says schools will come up with innovative ways to educate students during this time.
