ROLLING FORK - South Delta folks spoke to US officials about solutions to the flooding that overtakes their communities. Many residents support finishing pumps that are supposed to help, but others want to consider other options.
Roy Rucker, Sr. "My interest is making sure that all this flooding that we see. Something can be done about it. So, that's the basis of the reason why I'm here. "
Delta native Roy rocker drove 5 hours from Texas to support hundreds of his south delta neighbors for a listening session with senator Roger Wicker, senator Bennie Thompson, and other us officials. Many folks described their lives as living in constant fear of floods and waiting for their promised saving grace: the pumps.
Those who want the pumps passed out literature at the meeting to counter arguments made against them.
When asked about the pumps' effectiveness. Rucker said, "From my general opinion, I hope so if they're fixed. But I think there are some other things in place where usage of pumps can be mitigated."
Rucker's optimistic, but others say the pumps benefit rich farmers more than the poor along the Yazoo.
Another native Ty Pykins said at the mic, "There will still be flooding even after we have the pumps. That's from your subcommittee period. And the CORPS of engineers said the same thing."
But, supporters think that the percentage of flooding the pumps could prevent is worth the investment. Pump advocates claim the pumps can lower the flood potential by 17% preventing the kind of flooding along the Yazoo seen in 2019.
Although Rucker doesn't fully agree with pump supporters, he says he's for a solution that benefits everybody.
Rucker explained, "A bigger reason why I'm here is to make sure that I support those who are really concerned about the communities and surrounding areas."
He hopes this listening session and catered meal from Robert Jackson Enterprises gave both sides a chance to break bread together and find common, higher ground to solve the soggy problems along the Yazoo.
