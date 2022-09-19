GREENWOOD - Raising costs hit Americans hard, and it's led to some pet owners giving their pets up for adoption. Leflore County Humane Society Shelter is experiencing the surge of adoptees first hand.
Volunteer Ashley Scott says, "The whole economy right now is just tough, so a lot of people are having to turn their animals in because they can't afford basic things, like gas and food. So, they don't need another mouth to feed."
Scott's concerned about the increasing numbers of adoptees, and there are some factors hindering people who want to adopt pets in Greenwood. Specifically, people who want pitbulls.
Unlike other breeds, Greenwood has strict city ordinances for pitbull owners. The city requires owners to maintain $100,000 in liability insurance for owning pitbulls.
Scott shares, "We get in a lot of pitbulls. A lot of them are not in very good condition. Unforunately people seem to mistreat that breed. We do not adopt them out here in the city of Greenwood from the shelter because of all this. We wait and send them off to different rescues within the country. The problem is so many rescues are full right now. They're not taking any dogs, so we kinda have to hold onto them until we can get them sent off."
The center's hoping to help pitbulls and other animals get adopted by making adoption more affordable. Its running a special where people can adopt dogs for $30 and cats for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.