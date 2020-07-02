Rankin County Inmate Found Dead in Cell

An inmate is found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday.
WLBT reports 55- year old Craig Brown was pronounced dead Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in his bed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Brown had been sentenced for 12 years in June 2019 for sale of a controlled substance in Rankin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.