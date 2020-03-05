Ray Brooks School To Close

West Bolivar Consolidated School District has decided to close one of it's schools.
After a series of public meetings about merger options, the school board decided earlier this week to close Ray Brooks School in Benoit.
Ray Brooks School includes elementary, middle, and high school students.
Those students will have to travel to Rosedale or Shaw for the 2020 to 2021 school year.
The district has schools in Rosedale, Shaw and Benoit.
Residents in Benoit had mixed reactions to the announcement, some angry others sad.
Robert Hayes graduated from Ray Brooks and So did his son. He said he's sad to see it close.
"It's the best school because the schools up there, Rosedale, Shaw, those schools are falling in and I just can't see why they want to close that school or they can bring them here instead of trying to bring them from there to there," he said.
Jimmie Bryant was angry about the news. He also attended Ray Brooks
"Students from Rosedale or Shaw could've come to the best school which is Ray Brooks, it's just that simple and everybody knows it,"he said.
We have been unable to reach the superintendent for comment on the school board's decision to close Ray Brooks School.
