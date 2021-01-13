A section of Reed Road in Greenville will be closed for repair.
Mayor Errick Simmons announced that the area behind Shipley Donuts and in front of Sonic will be worked on, beginning Thursday. The west bound lane will be closed to all traffic.
Motorists in the area are urged to drive slowly and use extreme caution.
