Reed Road Construction

In Greenville, you've probably seen the orange cones blocking off part of Reed Road. According to the city street utility director, the project will update a sewer line and a lift station in that area.
The sewer line runs across the middle of the street and because of wear and tear needs to be evaluated for infiltration, meaning a crew will look at it with a camera to check for cracks where the sewage might be seeping out of the pipe.
The lift station is responsible for pumping the sewage from a lower to a higher elevation. Right now the pumps are in the shop being worked on and an electrician will have to do some work updating the wiring.
Construction on this project is scheduled to begin sometime in January, weather permitting. And project organizers say it should last three to four months also weather permitting.
