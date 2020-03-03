Reed Road Update

In Greenville if you've driven down Reed Road than you're familiar with the on going construction...and the detours set up.
The city has been in the process of replacing sewer lines that were damaged in the historic flood of 2019. Crews are working to set up a bypass pump so that residents have proper sewage drainage while the project is completed.
Due to inclement weather, the project has been severely delayed. Now it's causing traffic issues as drivers use the open for both directions of traffic instead of taking the detour. The city urges drivers to slow down and use the detour.
Mayor Erick Simmons said the city is asking residents to be patient while the project is finished up.
"We're asking the residents first of all slow down, if you're approaching the repair and the work zone. It's for their safety and the safety of our city employees and contractors doing the work and we will try to facilitate any ease in traffic by having addition signage out there, we'll talk about it today at the council meeting,"
One resident, Tommy Porter, in the area said he's okay with the construction if it means the sewer lines get repaired.
"It made it a little harder but you know but it's alright cause I see they're trying to fix the streets and stuff," he said.
The mayor said the city expects the project to be completed by the end of this week. And a similar construction project on Reed and Daniel is set to take about three weeks, weather permitting.
