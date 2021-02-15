As you can see this is not a typical day in Greenville. We have snow and on top of everything else we have no water. So what causes pipes to freeze? We'll give you the answer.
The three causes of frozen pipes are quick drops in temperature, poor insulation, and thermostats set too low. The freezing temperature of water is 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The pipes inside your home, however, are protected from exterior freezing temps through your home's insulation.
What this means is that on days where it is 32 degrees outside, it does not necessarily mean that your pipes will freeze. Usually your home's pipes begin to freeze when the outside temperature is at least 20 degrees, depending on location.
So in the meantime, residents of Greenville and Arcola are without water and the mad dash to the grocery stores continues until water service returns or when temperatures get above freezing.
