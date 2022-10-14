GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night.
Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member. Mississippi State Trooper Jose Watson knew Greenville officer Myiesha Stewart well.
"So I know we all family we were all together. Saturday. Greenville fire department had a fire and safety light safety event... I brought our Rollover Simulator.;' he said.
A few days later, he found himself back in Greenville when he learned someone had gunned down Stewart on the job.
"Well, last night was one of those things where you just have to say, wow, you know, I mean, it could have been one of us, could have been what it was. But we responded and we were here most of the night last night and this morning so we'll continue to be praying for the family and he kind of hits home for me because she was family," Watson explained.
In law enforcement they're all family... but it's special when family members become law officers as Stewart had done.
It made her special... but in this world even special people have to keep a professional distance on the job. Lose your focus in law enforcement and people get hurt, or worse.
Tim Presley, who guided Stewart through training called her "Tough, and exhibiting strong leadership skills."
He says Stewart was among 14 women that successfully completed her class... a record number for the Delta Community College Police Academy.
He says she took inititave to take classmates under her wing, but also to push and motivate them.
That makes the loss of Stewart that much harder for trooper Watson.
"You don't think about it if you think about it will paralyze you. So you knew when you when you went to patrol school, you know the work you're getting into. So what you do is you just rely on your training, prepare for what's ahead of you don't think about what could have happened or could happen or whatever. You pray and then you get out there and just do your job." said Watson.
And he knows doing the job is what Stewart did... he says she put all she had into it.... the way he does. He in the best cops, bravery....goes with the badge.
"You know, you never panic. Well, I don't most troopers don't panic. You move to action to spring into action. And you worry about the emotional part of it after."
And he says there IS an emotional part. For him, it's VERY emotional and very personal. And he will allow himself to feel it.... after.
