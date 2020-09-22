Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula in southeastern Texas late Monday night. Beta is now a weak tropical storm with only 40 mph sustained winds. Beta is expected to move slowly to the northeast spreading heavy rain from Texas to the Mississippi Delta.
Locally, we could receive 2-4" of rain with higher amounts in isolated locations. The highest impact day will be Wednesday as heavy rain moves into the area. Minor street flooding will be possible in low-lying areas through Thursday afternoon.
Rain chances will diminish heading into the weekend with high temperatures returning to the 80s.
