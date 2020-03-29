Renegade Firearms Burglary

In Greenville, the Renegade Firearms store was broken into Saturday night.
Officers responded to a disturbance call at the shop Saturday night according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department. When deputies arrived the front window had the glass broken out of it. There were no suspects at the scene.
However later in the night, gunshots were heard around the area of South Main extension and patrolling officers approached two suspects who were covered in mud.
18 year old Roger Chaney and 18 year old Tyree Covington were detained as suspects.They later confessed to the burglary. Both are charged with burglary and being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility awaiting an initial appearance in front of a judge. The case is still under investigation.
