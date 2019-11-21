Residents in Schlater Deal with No Running Water

While access to running water may not be something you think about every day, because you have it. For some people in the town of Schlater it's always on their mind.
This morning, I filled up my water bottle at the kitchen sink but for some people in Schlater that's not even an option. They've never had running water in their homes and they haven't had a working water pump since July.
What most people take for granted everyday these people on dream of.
One resident, Ms. Clemons, struggles with having no running water.
I'm a 70 year old lady and i have to help my brothers because they're both disabled and its hard to find water we were going to different business like dollar general or shell to get water but they took their spouts off so we couldn't get water there," Ms. Clemons said.
Ms. Clemons has had a hard time finding someone who will listen until she spoke with Supervisor Brown.
"I was appalled because were living almost in 2020 in america where people don't have running water when she called my heart just went out to her," Supervisor Brown.
Along with Ms. Clemens many residents are elderly and retired.
Supervisor Brown wants a permanent solution but for now has a plan to ease the hardship.
"And I'm wishing that these residents have a happy thanksgiving and up until this point on until we get things secured I'm going to ask that our road department bring water to these residents so they can have clean water," Brown said.
Ms. Clemens was just happy to have someone listen.
"Basically I'm excited that someone is in the picture that cares so," Ms. Clemons.
There are no plans set in stone yet on how to fix the issue, but residents say they're just happy to have people finally notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.