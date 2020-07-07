Reward Offered for Information on Escaped Parchman Inmate

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is now offering a reward for information leading to the capture of an escaped Parchman inmate.
MDOC is offering $2,500 for any information leading to the capture of 40-year old escapee Arthur Lestrick.
Lestrick was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28 of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Lestrick was sentenced in November 2009 and is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He's described as having brown eyes, black hair, weighing 140 pounds and is 5'5" tall.
Anyone with information about the escapee's whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611, extension 4200, or 601-573-5720 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted to crime stoppers online through the web tip link on the home page of the central m-s crime stoppers or go to www.p3tips.com.
