GREENVILLE - Mayors of cities along the Mississippi gave examples of how the drought in much of the country has hit the economies of cities up and down the river.
The current drought map shows the worst drought in the geographic middle of the country.
Project that same data three months into the future and you get this... persistent drought in most of the nation's midsection and the west.
While we in the delta fare slightly better... most of the places our water comes from all look dry for months to come.
The experimental model on the right makes it look even worse.
What has that meant for river traffic.
Currently the Coast Guard has restricted traffic to just one way Southbound.
Tow restrictions mean just 5 barges across... and only a 9-foot draft. for any tows looking to head north... and a 5-barge width and 9-and-a-half-foot draft for southbound tows.
The Corps of engineers has continued dredging trouble spots including one just finished in Greenville today, and another this past weekend near Rosedale.
All that means it takes longer to get crops to market and at a much higher cost.
With more money going to paying freight, those in the ag business have less to spend in towns up and down the river.
And then there's tourism... the river cruises can't operate well so they're cutting trips or their schedules.
Finally, the Mayor of Cape Girardeau, Missouri says, the drying of the river and the drought in general has caused trouble with her water mains... She says they're breaking as the ground settles, due to super-dry conditions.
