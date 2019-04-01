With 35 days left until graduation, seniors at Riverside High School announced their future colleges as they celebrated Senior Academic Signing Day.
Representatives from several Mississippi colleges joined at Riverside High School today to recognize students that will be attending college or a military branch in the fall.
Senior Academic Signing Day invites families and community members to come and see the students sign to the college of their choice as well as accept scholarships, grants, and other funding options.
Students also received t shirts and other paraphernalia after committing to the school of their choice..
