A surprise celebration for a Riverside softball player battling ovarian cancer.
A check and other items donated through Vicksburg high school and a program called 'Strike Out Cancer.' The program was created by the 'National Fastpitch Coaches Association.'
The Holeman's found out Jaycee had cancer last year near the end of November.
Now today, she's cancer free and her family and the community is full of relief.
The Holeman family said even though Jaycee is cancer free she will have to continue doctor visits for follow up tests and scans a little while longer.
