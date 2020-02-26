Roc Nation Files Second Law Suit Against MDOC

Roc Nation announcing today a new law suit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Jay-z & Yo Gotti file a second lawsuit against the MDOC demanding the closure of Parchman. The lawsuit filed on behalf of 152 inmates. This after nineteen deaths state wide have occurred due to prison violence.
Roc Nation says inmates have been quote 'forced to live in deadly environments that lack clean water adequate food, access to health care and other basic human necessities'.
The law suit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Mississippi. Eight defendants are named in the suit, including the interim director of state's department of corrections, the department's top medical official and several officials at the prison, including the superintendent and certain wardens.
Roc Nation also released a public service announcement on social media with inmates' family members speaking out.
And just today 36 year old inmate Omar Beard from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died at a hospital after being transported there. His body was sent for autopsy to determine cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.