Rosedale: Missing Person

A Rosedale mother is pleading with the public to for information on her daughter.
20 year old Aerial Harris has been missing since last Wednesday according her mother.
Aerial was said to be last seen with a man on Thursday. According to her mother Aerial said she didn't want to go to Memphis with him because she was afraid.
Rosedale Police have been notified and are investigating.
If you have any information you are urged to call the Rosedale Police Department at 662-402-8675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.