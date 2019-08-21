Runoff Election for Senator of District 22

The race for senator district 22 is in a runoff election.
Ruffin Smith, the mayor of Louise for the past 10 years, is running for his first time at a state level office.
"I think a big agenda for all of us in the state needs to be our infrastructure. Roads and bridges and after that just constituent services being in close concert with our constituency," Smith said.
His opponent, Joseph C. Thomas, is the former state Senator of District 21. Thomas wants to help fund schools and also has a plan to give people Medicaid and more jobs.
"I am a determined member spokesman, committed to public service. I'm eager to accept its my dedication to the individuals of district 22," Thomas said.
The candidates are encouraging the community to come out and vote. The runoff will take place Tuesday, August 27th.
