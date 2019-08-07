The primary election happened last night, but voting has not ended. The Republican nominees Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and former State Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr are headed into a runoff.
Reeves received 49 percent of votes while Waller picked up more than 33 percent. Lastly, first time lawmaker Robert Foster finished with around 18 percent of votes.
In the Democratic race, attorney general Jim Hood advanced to the general election with 69 percent of votes.
But since no candidate in the Republican party received more than 50 percent of votes, Reeves and Waller will go up against each other in a runoff election. Whoever wins the runoff election, will face Jim Hood.
"This is a fight for the conservative cause, and we're going to continue to work hard for every single vote here in Mississippi," Reeves said.
"Yesterday, the majority of Mississippi republicans voted for real solutions to our state s biggest challenges, not politics as usual for the next three weeks our campaign is going to work hard throughout the state to earn everyone's vote," Waller said.
Reeves was the favorite to win since he was more known in the state and spent around 5 million dollars in campaigning.
The runoff election for the Republican nominees is happening August 27th.
