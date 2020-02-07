Rural Health Clinic Named One Of The Best In The Nation

The North Sunflower Rural Health Clinic is celebrating after being named one of the top rural health clinics in the nation.
This after a the analytics company Lilypad released the list of top fifty rural health clinics in america. The Lilypad award analyzes date from the centers for medicare and medicaid programs to calculate the top performing clinics in the nation.
North Sunflower Medical Center was also named one of the top five provider clinics in the southeast.
The clinic has specialists on hand nurse practitioners available for patients. Their focus in 2019 was prevention.
Joanie Perkins, the Chief Compliance Officer said the clinic has shifted their focus and that has made all the difference.
"Focusing on taking care of the whole patient, before you were a walk in clinic, you came in we got you seen our goal was to get you in and out in an hour that was our primary focus, problem focus driven now we've totally changed our focus to prevention because that's what's going to matter education and prevention wellness, come get your wellness exam it's really really important," she said.
Perkins said the award comes from a group effort of all the staff working to serve the community as best they can.
