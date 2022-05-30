MDOT Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons will host the Rural Infrastructure Summit this week to discuss building infrastructure not only here in the delta but throughout the state.
Local, State, and Federal leaders will meet for a 2-day summit about improving and expanding quality infrastructure for Mississippi. The Summit will bring together mayors, board supervisors, engineers, officials from the Governor's office and officials from Senator Wicker and Hyde-Smith's office as well along with Congressman Bennie Thompson.
They will talk about several key issues like transportation, bringing broadband Internet to rural areas, water and sewage, and connecting Mississippi to electric vehicles.
"Some of the current problems that we see with our infrastructure here in the MS Delta and throughout the rural part is that because of inadequate funding, we haven't seen our highways maintained and built that is going to be able to accommodate us recruiting industry in the matter that we need. We also see a serious problem with flooding. Our environmental areas are having challenges."
Commissioner Simmons believes the installation of backwater pumps will certainly be a major topic to prevent rural communities especially in the MS Delta from flooding. Which is also topic of discussion with the EPA. Last year in early June, areas in Bolivar County saw record amounts rain fall that fell in such a short time leading to severe flash flooding causing some to lose their homes.
"We lost everything. When it starting flooding, it rushed in on us and if you were not prepared to get out, you were stuck in. And we were stuck in."
Along with improving sewage and flood control, Simmons plans for discussions on bringing broadband Internet to rural communities and preparing the Delta for electric vehicles.
He also wants discussions on expanding the railroad to stretch from the port of Greenville to West Point and bring back the connected route from the port of Rosedale.
"That rail being brought back online, could improve and enhanced the port of Rosedale. When you increase port traffic, you also bring in new industries and create more jobs."
Simmons hopes that local leaders will learn and work with state and federal officials at the summit to make a better Delta and a better Mississippi.
The summit will be at the Lyric Hotel in Cleveland on Thursday and Friday this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.