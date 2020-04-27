Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter in place order will expire today and the “Safer at Home” order will begin.
The order will allow many nonessential businesses to reopen with restrictions in place. Businesses must operate at 50 percent capacity.
Some businesses are not included like bars, gyms, salons barbershops. Restaurants will still operate through takeout and curbside delivery.
Gov. Reeves also outlines church services are to remain parking lot only with people remaining inside their vehicles.
Nonessential gatherings such as weddings, family reunions, and funerals are still not permitted. Gatherings of 10 or more are to remain cancelled or postponed.
Schools are to remain closed and all state courts will be reopened.
Residents are allowed to go fishing and boating but must abide by social distancing guidelines.
