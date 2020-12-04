Safety Tips for Driving During Deer Season

Deer are often more active during the fall and winter months, which can increase the risk of deer-related car accidents. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued a few tips to stay safe during deer season.
Be extra cautious when driving at dusk or dawn as these are the times when most deer-related car crashes occur.
Slow down and proceed with caution in areas where deer crossing signs are posted.
Deer often travel in groups. So if you see one deer cross the road, expect others to follow.
When driving at night, use your high beam headlights if the road is free of oncoming traffic. This will increase your visibility and give you additional time to react.
And lastly, make sure that you and your passengers wear seat belts at all times.
