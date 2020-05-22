Salvation Army in Greenwood Opens Store

The salvation army in greenwood is re-opening its thrift store today.
The thrift store announced on Facebook that it will only be open for three days starting today at 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It will also be open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Only ten customers will be allowed in the store at a time. Shopping times are limited to only 20 minutes. Face masks must be worn and people should keep 6 feet social distance. Children are not allowed to be accompanied with an adult at this time due to store capacity.
