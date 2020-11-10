Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Campaign

As the holiday season draws near, The Greenwood Salvation Army is preparing to launch it annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Salvation Army officers are hoping people will donate to ensure it can still help those in need in a year of financial devastation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic .
As in past years, Greenwood's Salvation Army will have 12 red kettles outside several stores in Greenwood, as well as the Walmart in Grenada and a grocery store in Winona.
This years goal for the kettle campaign is to raise $80,000. A kickoff will be held November 19th, at Greenwood Market place starting at 10 a.m.
Last year, the organization raised $67,000 during its kettle campaign, which allowed it to assist 3,142 people throughout the year with 21,302 meals and 11,409 nights of shelter.
"The need has always been there, but right now the need is a whole lot greater than it was," Captain Keisha McMullin said. "The calls have not stopped coming in."
Donations may be made in person or online at Greenwoodkettle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.