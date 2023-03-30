The US Small Business Administration has set up a disaster field operations center at South Delta High School.
It will serve as a portable loan outreach center to assist Mississippians in rebuilding their homes and businesses.
Sanchez:"You can get from us very low interest loans to help bridge that gap from what's covered by insurance and the cost to rebuild so we can provide that capital."
Both physical and economic injury disaster loans are available for residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey county along with bordering counties.
If you have insurance, SBA says to not wait for your settlement before applying because they can make a loan for the total loss and use the insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.
Sanchez:"We have various types of lending. If you are a renter, we can provide a loan for the contents of your home. If your are a homeowner, we can provide for the contents as well as physical damage to your property. If you are a business owner, again we can proved for any physical damage that you got."
It will take about a week for residents to receive their loan after applying and there is no interest or payment required for the first 12 months.
To apply, you will need an ID, your social security number, any financial documents like bank account information, and a deed if you are a homeowner.
SBA plans on opening more centers in the area to reach more victims.
The center will be open everyday from 9 am to 6 pm in the parking lot of South Delta High School.
