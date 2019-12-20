Schlater Water Update

In an update to a story we brought you in November, plans to get running water to residents of Schlater are in the works.
A meeting took place last week with District Three Supervisor Anjuan Brown, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, Representatives from Congressman Bennie Thompson's office, the Mississippi Rural Water Association, and several federal entities - to discuss solutions for Schlater.
They plan on fixing the existing well -- and on a more permanent level, a new well with lines running into each home. Since we first spoke with Ms. Clemens, several groups have donated water, including the Schlater Riders Motorcycle Club and Ms. Presella Ross who organized donations for the families.
Ms. Clemens said she's happy things are moving forward.
"I'm feeling good that it's going to happen you know its just a matter of time you know i have faith and trust in the good lord that is it is going to come to pass," she said.
Supervisor Brown was overjoyed with the community outreach.
"It was overwhelming..the phone calls that I got was overwhelming that people were just caring they started talking about helping before they even asked the names of the people so that let me know it came from the heart," he said.
If you would like to donate water you can contact Ms. Minerva Clemens at 622-453-8321.
