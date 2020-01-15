Schneider Electric And Western Line School District Team Up

The Western Line School District and Schneider Electric set to begin a sustainable modernization project for schools across the district.
The project goal is to reduce the district's carbon footprint through energy efficient infrastructure upgrades. The effort is financed through a lease purchase from capitol one.
Through an energy savings performance contract financing structure, there is a guarantee of more than $2 million in energy savings over twenty years. Some of the upgrades include new LED lights indoors and at sports facilities, a district-wide building automation system for heating and cooling and roofing replacements. These changes are meant as long term upgrades to the district.
Lawrence Hudson is only in his second year as superintendent, but hopes these changes will impact students fro years to come.
"One of the things we try to do, we look at today and we look at the future for our students and we evaluated the building infrastructure and the facility and we just kind of looked at where we would be fifteen, twenty years from now and I think this project will not only help us now but help us be prepared for things that will come twenty years from now," he said.
Madelyn Dunn is an account executive for Schneider Electric.
"We are so excited to make such a splash in the Mississippi Delta especially, we know Western Line is a leading district out here and we're just thrilled to be a part of it," she said.
The project is set to kick off in February starting with changes to indoor lighting.
