In Greenville today, Matty Akin school held their scholastic book fair.
Kids and parents were excited for the book fair to be back in town. The book fair is also modernizing itself, this year they introduced "e wallet" which works like the cash app and allows parents to load money onto their student's account and spend that way. They also accept credit cards this year.
While it's more modern, it still sparks that love of reading said Assistant Principle Kristie Nettles.
"It encourages the reader and it's exciting, it's an exciting time for them many of them have never experienced buying books many of them have gone to a book store. And it's been about six years now since the book fair has been here so it's really exciting for them to walk in and see all the colors and all their favorite characters come to life," she said.
The book fair runs for two weeks, every day from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. And the school invites the community to come check it out.
