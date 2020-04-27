School Closures in Leflore and Carroll County

Some Leflore and Carroll county area schools have announced they're staying closed the remainder of the school year.
North New Summit announces its closing its doors for the remainder of the school year. Classes will end May 21st.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Carroll Academy will also remain closed the remainder of the school year. Seniors' last day is April 30th, while the rest of the students will finish May 12th.
