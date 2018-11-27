The North Bolivar Consolidated School District has been awarded $700,000 for the enhancement of the school district.
The 21st century community learning center grant is funded by Save the Children International Program which caters to low income communities.
It s a three-year grant for a total of $700,000. The district will receive $250,000 year one, $250,000 year two and $200,000 year three.
It will serve students at Brooks Elementary and I.T. Montgomery Elementary.
