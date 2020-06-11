Families in Clarksdale are getting a healthy breakfast and lunch daily through a summer feeding program.
The Food Service Department of the Clarksdale Municipal School District offering its summer food service program.
Free meals can be picked up at Clarksdale High School, Heidelberg Elementary, and W.A. Higgins.
The program kicked off June 1st and wraps June 26th.
