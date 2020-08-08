School Supply Giveaway

In Greenville a school supplies drive got underway Saturday. The drive thru event happened in downtown Greenville at Stein Mart Square.
Volunteers were handing out school supplies, masks and food boxes. They also had free covid-19 testing. Multiple community groups came together to put on the drive, Including the Vessels of Mercy Health team and the Mayor's Health Council.
Greenville Fire and Police Departments also came out to help. The event was set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. This morning but cars were lining the streets well before then.
Senator Derrick Simmons was also in attendance, he was just one of many donors.
Organizer Romelda Lewis said for her it's always exciting to put on events in partnership with the city.
Mayor Errick Simmons said they were thrilled with the turn out.
"So this is a way to start the school year off safe we have covid testing food boxes school supplies and a free mask giveaway so you still have time before the start of the school year we know the governor moved it back to the 17th we're going to be giving another mask giveaway before that time," he said.
The mayor said about 2000 food boxes were given out today.
