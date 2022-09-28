GRENADA - Mississippi achievement school test scores are out, and the news is largely good for most of Mississippi...while new facts show many Delta districts have work to do, while one district makes some big progress.
You don't normally see daytime fireworks, unless something really big's going on... and schools in Grenada have really big news this week.
"Y'all we are an A district...." said David Daigneault, Grenada School Superintendent.
That's right, Grenada, rose from a B to an A in the most recent achievement tests given by the Mississippi Department of Education.
For the very first time in the history of Grenada, the Grenada school district has received, achieved its goal, our goal of getting an A on achievement tests for the last school year," explained Daigneault.
In fact all Mississippi schools showed improvement in the most recent tests.
Only 12 percent of schools got D or F grades.
School leaders caution pandemic-related problems factored into these grades with many showing big jumps... jumps that factored into the district grades.
While it worked in Grenada's favor, it appeared to work against Greenwood Leflore schools, which dropped from a C to a D.
Carroll County on the other hand, benefited from the pandemic bump and moved from a D to a C.
Other Delta districts haven't yet reported their status, but their past scores show they have a lot of making up to do.
The state won't report individual county data until the state school board meets Thursday.
Meantime, leaders in Grenada seem to know their formula for success involves everyone.
"Parents and community members, together you have all focused on our mission and I could not be more proud of you," said Daigneault.
The enthusiasm for education here seems clear, as Mississippi State School Superintendent Kim Benton told us a few weeks ago.
"Oh my goodness, when you walk in the door, you can just immediately feel the joy, "I wish I could bottle up the the joy and the enthusiasm for learning and sprinkle that you know across classrooms in this state," she said.
Maybe she can... if students get a celebration like this.
"As you release your balloons today, remember that the sky is always the limit," said the Grenada Superintendent.
To check your school district's grade, see the Mississippi Department of Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.