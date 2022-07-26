An Arkansas man sits in jail there, charged with making threats to commit mass shootings at high schools in Mississippi and Louisiana.
Investigators say 31-year old Kenneth Allen Moody of Hot Springs called police in Vidalia, Louisiana, just across the Mississippi River from Nachez, and also the Adams County Sheriff's office Sunday night, threatening schools in both areas.
Fortunately an Adams County dispatcher kept him on the phone long enough to get information that led to his arrest in Hot Springs.
Authorities in Adams County and Concordia Parish worked together to coordinate with the Hot Springs Police Department to put him in jail there.
So far investigators know of no connection Moody has with Vidalia or Nachez but he does have a history with the law.
He has faced aggravated assault charges in the past, made threats to kill police and health counselors, and is currently on probation.
His criminal history stretches all the way to Florida, according to reports.
Now he sits in the Garland County, Arkansas Jail, awaiting a judge to send him to Mississippi and Louisiana to face the law in both locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.