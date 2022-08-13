TUNICA COUNTY - A convicted rapist who escaped from prison remains on the loose tonight, and there's good reason to think he's hiding in The Delta right now.
The Arkansas department of corrections says 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from a regional field maintenance crew Friday.
The search stretched from lee county Arkansas all the way to tunica county where sheriff’s deputies remained on alert much of the afternoon.
Authorities say Hartman shot at officers and may have crossed the Mississippi river by boat or even a jet ski.
In fact, Arkansas investigators found an abandoned car in a farm field near the Mississippi river, and right across the water, Tunica sheriff's deputies found two abandoned jet skis at Mhoon landing... Strongly suggesting Hartman made his way to the delta.... And that he had help.
Arkansas authorities have now named Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White as persons of interest in the escape.
Over the weekend, the search for Hartman led to a mobile home on Carp Drive at one of the fish camps along the Tunica Cutoff. A report from WATN in Memphis said, investigators after searching the property with the help of the DeSoto Sheriff's SWAT team. WATN reported that the search turned up evidence that Hartman had perhaps planned to hide out there, but apparently the heat of the search was too intense for him to stay.
Before his escape Hartman was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, serving a life sentence on rape charges out of Franklin County. According to court documents, the rape involved a child. He has been in prison since December 2013.
Hartman has tattoos of a rose, heart, sword, “Forever & Always” and “Sam -N-Christine,” according to corrections officials.
Hartman may be in a white, 2021 Chevrolet Z71 Trail Boss pickup.
The search now stretches across the delta, up to Crittenden County Arkansas, and over to Saint Francis County, Arkansas. It's unclear how far into The Delta the search goes right now.
