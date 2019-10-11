A delta family continuing to ask for help finding a teen that's been missing for months.
16-year old Kamrone Lee was last seen on July 11th, Walking in the area of Reed Road and Wanda Drive in Greenville.
Amber Hodges, the mother of Lee told police her son left home around 8:00 a.m on that day and never returned.
Relatives and friends spent several days searching the area, trying to retrace Lee's steps.
Lee is five feet, nine inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have seen lee, please contact the Greenville police department at 662-378-1515, or your local law enforcement agency.
