SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL WATSON HELD A MEET
AND GREET WITH COAHOMA COUNTY'S CIRCUIT CLERK
AND ELECTION COMMISSIONERS.
KAREN WILLIAMS HAS THE STORY.
"Secretary of State Michael Watson's 82-county Tour made a stop at the
Coahoma County Courthouse, Tuesday. The Secretary of State met with
both election commissioners and the circuit clerk to thank them for their tireless
work, answer questions and concerns. Watson also discussed various improvements
to the election process."
"We got a major job on our hands. I looked at the numbers just last week and they were
41 of 82 counties that were 90 percent or above. You guys are right around 90, I think if I
remember correctly. And so part of this is again that relationship that building process. How
do we get better--- is there something that we can do to help you guys, is it something we
need to talk through the process of how do we make it better. We got some legistration
pending right now it came out in the Senate it's going to the House dealing with the Ohio
system and how they did."
"Several years ago, Ohio had an additional triggering event. It was the lack of voting in a
certain number of elections in a row. Ohio has elections every single year. So if you missed
two elections in a row, the triggering event signals a confirmation process would kick in. And
it got challlenged in the Supreme Court. It was a 5 to 4 decision that came down saying that
was illegal as long as not voting and something else. So not returning your confirmation card,
not updating your registration information and not voting. So that's what we are looking at. It's
actually not cotified in Mississippi. We'll be putting that whole process in the code."
"Secretary Watson stressed that although at times the job can be thankless, he is very appreciative
of the hard work that's performed by all parties. For him he states that he is learning the information
flow and process and keeping the voter rolls current, in addition to following the rules set forth by the
federal government."
In Clarksdale, I'm Karen Williams reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.