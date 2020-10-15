U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith was in Indianola this afternoon at the Indianola Pecan House as part of her campaign trail as the election draws near with just 19 days until November 3.
She stopped by to speak with voters in the area ahead of the election. the owner of the Indianola Pecan House, along with supporters were there to speak with her and ask questions about her campaign.
she also spent the day in Yazoo City meeting voters and answering their questions as well, saying she wants to see the people of Mississippi and get he message out.
"They know that I'm here to do the things, the conservative values we've always had, second amendment we're here to protect gun owners second amendment rights, unborn children, very pro life and we have to stabilize this economy. We have had tremendous effects on our economy with covid and so we're ready to build back and help the folks recover and recover in a safe manor," she said.
Her next campaign stop will be Grenada on Friday. She will be at the Regions Bank Building on the second floor from 10 to 10:30 in the morning. She's scheduled to meet with community, business and local leaders as part of the campaign stop.
