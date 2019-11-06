Here are early results of district races.
For Public Service Commissioner Central District, Republican Brent Bailey received 50.59 percent f votes, and Democrat De’Keither Stamps got 49.41 percent.
In the Transportation Commissioner Central District, Democrat Willie Simmons, a state senator, earned 50.87 percent, and Republican Butch Lee received 49.13 percent.
Senate District 11, Democrat Robert Jackson got 73.54 percent, and independent Clara Davis Dawkins received 26.46 percent.
In Senate District 12, Democrat Derrick Simmons got 80.72 percent, and independent Paul Pecou got 19.28 percent.
Senate District 13, Democrat Sarita Simmons got 64.98 percent in a race for the seat her father, Willie Simmons, now holds. Republican B.C. Hammond got 35.02 percent.
And in Senate District 22, Democrat Joseph Thomas received 51.94 percent, and Republican Hayes Dent got 48.06 percent.
And in House District 32, Democrat Solomon Osborne received 64.59 percent, independent Troy Brown got 23.01 percent, and independent Toris Williams got 12.4 percent.
