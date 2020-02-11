Senator Announces Plan to Help Yazoo Backwater Flooding

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde Smith announced an additional 46.5 million dollars will be allocated in US Army Corps of Engineers, funding to work on 27 projects including 7.5 million for efforts to address Yazoo backwater area flooding.
Hyde Smith released in a statement saying, "I am particularly pleased the army corps is dedicating funding to the Yazoo backwater area, which signals it understands the critical situation in the south delta."
Part of the plan includes operation and management to Mississippi rivers and tributaries, which includes more than one million dollars to Grenada Lake and 4 thousand dollars to Greenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.