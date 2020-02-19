Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith Visits The Delta

U.S Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pays a visit to the Delta.
Hyde-Smith's first stop, the Mississippi Grammy Museum in Cleveland for a tour of the facility.
The tour kicked off with a short video about music history here in the Delta. The senator even danced along with some of the interactive exhibits in the museum, and treated the tour to a short piano performance.
As a big fan of music, Hyde-Smith says she was thrilled to walk through the museum.
"I've always loved the Delta, of course I'm agriculture at heart and this is where you come to experience so many things but this museum is fabulous. I mean I could literally stay here two or three days and I'm a big music fan of course so this has just put it together and put it in perspective and such a jewel to be right here in the Delta," she said.
Senator Hyde-Smith will be touring the Delta this week, already visiting Clarksdale and stopping in Indianola, Starkville and Tupelo.
