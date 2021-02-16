Seniors at a local downtown apartment complex say they are reportedly without water and heat. Karen Williams has the story.
Residents of the Delta Towers in Greenville, have been without heat and water since Friday, February 12th. The seven-story 72 unit building houses mainly senior citizens.
Tommie Voss a resident says "We've I've been without water since Friday last week. Everyone that lives on the northside of the building the water, the rain comes through the window just like it do on the outside. And a whole lot of residents are without heat. We really don't need to be like that."
We reached out to management numerous times but have not heard back.
In Greenville, Karen Williams reporting.
