Services set for deputy

Funeral services set for a longtime Delta law enforcement officer.
Maj. Andrew Kaho, 52, of the Washington County Sheriff's Department passed away on Saturday.
Kaho spent 24 years in the Greenville Police Department, where he served as public information officer, chief of detectives and assistant police chief. In 2014, he left the department and joined the Washington County Sheriff's department. He was fourth in command at the sheriff's office.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shaffer-Collins Funeral Home in Yazoo City. Graveside service will be at noon at Cypress Gardens in Yazoo City.
The funeral home advises only 10 people will be allowed at either service at one time. And those who attend the burial are urged to remain in their vehicles during the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.