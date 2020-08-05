Seven people have been arrested and others are being investigated in Columbia, Mississippi for alleged child exploitation and human trafficking operation.
WLBT reports the Columbia Police Department's Major Crimes Division and Crime Suppression Team created Operation Dollhouse Friday. The operation included two phases. The first phase to target individuals with intent to meet children for sexual purposes. The second phase searching for individuals allegedly involved in human trafficking and rescuing girls from forced prostitution.
24-year old Kendrick Latiker, of Kosciusko, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually oriented materials to persons under 18. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $71,000 bond.
26-year old Justin Cuccia, of Independence, Louisiana, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and is being held at the Marion County Jail with a $70,000 cash bond.
22-year old Ledarius Myers, of Brandon, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually oriented materials to a person under 18. He is being held at the Marion County Jail with a $36,000 bond.
30-year old Xavier Alexander Dudley Weston, of Jackson, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and is being held at the Marion County Jail with a $35,000 bond.
Three other men were charged with misdemeanor procuring prosecution and released after being issued a citation, pending a municipal trial.
