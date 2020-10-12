Several School Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Pillow Academy has announced that it would be closing down its Kindergarten building for the coming weeks after several staff members tested positive for the Coronavirus.
In a email sent to parents of 4K and 5k students on Sunday, Barrett Donahoe, the head of school, said that three teachers and one assistant in the Kindergarten program had tested positive for the virus since Monday. Two of those positive test came back Friday and another on Saturday.
Donahoe also wrote that the school was temporarily closing the Kindergarten building in keeping with protocols concerning the number of positive cases in a particular group, and out of an abundance of caution.
During the shutdown, he wrote, the Kindergarten building would be cleaned and disinfected while the school continues to work to find the trace of origin of the outbreak.
The email does not say whether any Kindergarten students have tested positive but ask the parents to monitor their children for symptoms of the illness and report to the school if anyone in their family test positive.
