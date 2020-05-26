A local high school will now go by a new name.
The West Bolivar Consolidated School District changes the name of Shaw High School to McEvans to match the name of the elementary and middle schools that share the campus.
According to the Bolivar Bullet, a few weeks ago, the district decided West Bolivar would get to keep its name, while Shaw High School would change it's name, mascot and colors.
On Thursday, the District Board of Trustees approved the name change along with a new mascot, the warrior, and new school colors, maroon, white and gold.
Officials said, under normal circumstances, the student body would have helped decide the school's colors and mascot; but due to the pandemic a smaller pool of students helped determine the outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.